Microtech Gefell M296S High Resolution Omnidirectional Condenser Microphone

Microtech Gefell M296S High Resolution Omnidirectional Condenser Microphone


 
  • Pure nickel membrane
  • Very accurate response
  • Extended harmonic detail
  • Symetrical power supply

M296S large diaphragm 1���� omnidirectional condenser:

The Gefell M296 is a precision omnidirectional microphone that features a pure nickel diaphragm for exceptionally accurate response throughout the audio bandwidth. A ceramic housing ensures temperature-stable performance and assures a uniform sensitivity at all frequencies. Ideal for ambient recording where a natural reproduction is desired. A choice of two models is available. The M296 has been corrected for the far-field with a slight presence rise on-axis for added detail, while the M296S provides rules flat response that is suitable for true Class-2 test, measurement and instrumentation applications.

