Pro Audio Solutions

Professional Audio Equipment, Recording Equipment & Sound System Design

Complete services for studio recording equipment, broadcast, custom computers for audio/video recording, Software, live sound systems, Technical support,audio system design, Audio-Video system installation.





Among many others, we've equipped the following clientele with our professional solutions for sound and audio needs:



Commercial recording studios Home studios Individual songwriters Church & House of Worship facilities Worship Leaders Bands & Musicians Live Music Venues Schools Governmental facilities Home theaters A few of our main areas of focus include professional: Pro Audio Solutions is an authorized dealer for all top brands of professional audio equipment for a variety of sound and audio facilities. We pride ourselves in standing out above other retailers of professional audio equipment because of our years of expertise in the industry, allowing us to comprehensively and more efficiently determine your audio needs and figure out the best solution to achieve those goals. At Pro Audio Solutions, you'll find a team of audio and sound experts who've worked with a variety of clients, providing superior service. We are proud to be an Apple Authorized Reseller & Service Center, but also have extensive expertise in all things PC. Whatever your sound system design needs, Pro Audio Solutions has the technical expertise and industry experience to make your concept a reality.Among many others, we've equipped the following clientele with our professional solutions for sound and audio needs:A few of our main areas of focus include professional:

Our focus on detailed and thorough audio system design is one of the ways we stand out above other professional audio equipment specialists. We work with you along the way of your audio system purchase: from your vision of the system, determining needs and priorities within a budget, the actual audio system design, installation of the system and troubleshooting any issues on-site. After turning your audio system design into reality, Pro Audio Solutions staff will train and teach you how to use the sound equipment to best obtain the audio results you want.

studio monitors, live sound speakers, Deciding to equip your venue with a live sound system requires much forethought, planning and a unique design tailored to your space and the type of sound that will be amplified there. Let the experts at Pro Audio Solutions help outfit your space with the appropriate and best quality professional audio equipment. We can identify the right power amplifiers microphones and more that will best deliver sound in your venue. Not only can we advise you, but we can troubleshoot your existing live sound system and if needed, help you upgrade to a higher quality system.

At Pro Audio Solutions, we carry a huge selection of commercial and home studio recording equipment in helpful bundles. Whether you need an audio recording PC computer or a MAC audio system, we have a huge variety of both. As will all our audio products, we're happy to help consult and advise you on your home studio recording equipment decision.

Anything made in the world of professional audio equipment and live sound can be found right here at Pro Audio Solutions. And if you don't see it on our site, call us at 800-834-5986 and we'll be happy to help you

We also sell wholesale to qualified sound and video system integrators and contractors with no minimum purchase quantities. Your music, recordings and performances are the reason we exist! You're going to love the way you sound!